Palmer picks new fight with McGowan

Billionaire Clive Palmer has revealed plans to launch new authorized motion in opposition to the West Australian authorities — this time to the tune of a whopping $50m.

The mining magnate mentioned his authorized workforce would “file legal proceedings” within the Federal Court in search of “personal damages” in opposition to Premier Mark McGowan, Attorney-General John Quigley, Solicitor General Joshua Thomson and State Solicitor Nicholas Egan.

“These proceedings will allege deceit, dishonesty and malice against International Minerals, one of my companies, prior to the passing of the Amending Act,” Mr Palmer advised 6PR radio on Thursday.

“We hope that the people of WA won’t be burdened with their legal costs because when you’re dealing with dishonesty and deceit, it can’t be argued that these sort of allegations are in the public interest.”

It seems this newest authorized battle is over the passing of laws some 18 months in the past that killed off an try by Mr Palmer to assert about $30bn in damages over a stalled mining undertaking.

The United Australia Party chief beforehand took the matter to courtroom however misplaced that combat.

He additionally failed in his courtroom problem in opposition to WA’s arduous border.

Mr Palmer’s long-running stoush with Mr McGowan will subsequent go to the Federal Court for a defamation trial by which they’re suing one another.

The Premier and Mr Quigley shall be compelled to journey to NSW to offer proof on the trial in February.

The Queensland businessman claims he was “brought into hatred, ridicule and contempt” when Mr McGowan referred to him as “the enemy of the state”.

But Mr McGowan claims his status was broken when Mr Palmer prompt he had abused parliament and lied to the general public.