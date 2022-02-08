Palmer serves up Keating’s famous roast to Supreme Court
Mr Palmer then claimed ASIC had a historical past of pursuing high-profile people and failing in its prosecutions in opposition to them.
“For some reason, these kinds of prosecutions only happen to national political leaders,” he stated.
“In my case, I have only ever been charged with a criminal offence … after I became a billionaire, and after I entered public service [politician]. Maybe this is a prerequisite for charges of this nature?”
Mr Palmer alleged the ASIC expenses and ensuing Magistrates Court continuing had been “an abuse of process” and “would tend to bring the administration of justice into disrepute”.
He was looking for a declaration that the continuing was “beyond the jurisdiction of the Magistrates Court” and the court docket summoning him to reply ASIC’s criticism “was unlawful”.
Mr Palmer additionally claimed the ASIC criticism and Magistrates Court continuing “were unlawful under section 58 of Human Rights Act 2019 and did not take into account [his] human rights”.
The ASIC expenses relate to the switch of greater than $12.1 million by Mr Palmer between August 5, 2013, and September 5, 2013, by means of his firm Mineralogy.
“[Mr Palmer transferred] $12,167,065.60 from a bank account held by Mineralogy to bank accounts held by Media Circus and Cosmo Developments and ultimately used for the benefit of the Palmer United Party to fund its 2013 federal election campaign,” ASIC alleges.
“The funds were held by Mineralogy pursuant to existing agreements with other companies. The transfer and ultimate use of the funds was not in accordance with those agreements.
“Media Circus was engaged by the Palmer United Party [now the United Australia Party] to run its marketing and advertising campaign for the 2013 Federal Election.”
According to ASIC, the utmost penalty for dishonestly utilizing a place expenses is $340,000 or 5 years’ imprisonment. The most penalty for the fraud offences is 5 years’ imprisonment, but when circumstances of aggravation are established this will increase to 12 years’ imprisonment.