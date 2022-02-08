Palmer serves up Keating’s famous roast to Supreme Court

Mr Palmer then claimed ASIC had a historical past of pursuing high-profile people and failing in its prosecutions in opposition to them.

“For some reason, these kinds of prosecutions only happen to national political leaders,” he stated.

“In my case, I have only ever been charged with a criminal offence … after I became a billionaire, and after I entered public service [politician]. Maybe this is a prerequisite for charges of this nature?”

Mr Palmer alleged the ASIC expenses and ensuing Magistrates Court continuing had been “an abuse of process” and “would tend to bring the administration of justice into disrepute”.

He was looking for a declaration that the continuing was “beyond the jurisdiction of the Magistrates Court” and the court docket summoning him to reply ASIC’s criticism “was unlawful”.