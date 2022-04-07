Palmer to favour Greens over major parties

The Clive Palmer-backed United Australia Party will choice the Greens above the 2 main events within the decrease home on the upcoming election.

Speaking at an handle on the National Press Club on Thursday, Mr Palmer stated his occasion would choice the most important events and the Greens final within the Senate, whereas preferences within the decrease home have been but to be decided.

However, Mr Palmer stated the occasion can be more likely to choice decrease home candidates who had backed the occasion’s stance towards vaccine mandates on a person foundation.

“I’d put the Greens ahead of Liberal and Labor. That’s my personal perspective, because they haven’t been in government and they haven’t been responsible for this debt,” Mr Palmer stated.

In a speech to stipulate the United Australia Party’s financial coverage forward of the election, Mr Palmer stated decreasing the federal government’s rising debt ranges can be a key precedence.

He additionally proposed setting a most cap on rates of interest for housing loans of lower than three per cent for the subsequent 5 years, whereas additionally calling for a 15 per cent export licence for iron ore exports.

Mr Palmer spent thousands and thousands in promoting on the 2019 election and did not win a single seat.

With the federal election simply days away from being known as, Mr Palmer stated he would spend greater than $70 million on the 2022 marketing campaign.

Of that, $31 million has already been sunk into election advertisements, with an extra $40 million anticipated to be spent in coming weeks within the lead-up to the May ballot.

“We don’t get coverage by news generally, so if you balance the number of articles against the number of ads, you’d find that our ideas are less prominent than the traditional parties,” he stated.

“But we do believe in democracy, and democracy means a diversity of ideas.”

The unvaccinated billionaire additionally revealed he had taken a cocktail of medicine following his current bout of COVID-19, which noticed him hospitalised earlier this 12 months.

The an infection compelled Mr Palmer to postpone his press membership handle.

The former federal MP additionally had pneumonia on the time of his an infection, nonetheless, he didn’t know what medicine he had taken as a part of the cocktail.

He stays assured of profitable seats on the election, however would not take into account it as a measure of success.

“We’ve got a much stronger team this time and there’s more need for our message this time,” he stated.

Mr Palmer is operating for a Senate seat whereas the occasion’s sole parliamentary consultant Craig Kelly – a former Liberal MP – is searching for to retain his Sydney seat of Hughes.