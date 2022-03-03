Palmer warned over Hitler car purchase

Controversial mining tycoon and political hopeful Clive Palmer has come beneath fireplace for allegedly shopping for Adolf Hitler’s Mercedes.

Controversial billionaire Clive Palmer has been warned he might face the complete power of the regulation if his alleged try to import Adolf Hitler’s automobile breaches Australian customs and sanctions guidelines.

The Courier Mail has reported that the senate hopeful and chief of the United Australia Party bought the 1939 770 Grosser Offener Tourenwagen Mercedes-Benz from an unnamed Russian billionaire.

Mr Palmer is believed to have purchased the Nazi chief’s bulletproof “Super Mercedes” as a part of his plans to construct a uncommon automobile museum.

The mining magnate and one-term Fairfax MP, who’s eyeing a return to politics on the upcoming federal election, was taken to hospital final week after displaying “Covid-like” signs.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has referred to as on Mr Palmer to elucidate his actions, saying he must totally adjust to Australian sanctions, import and customs legal guidelines if the allegations have been true.

“If an individual contravenes our sanctions regime there will be serious consequences under Australian law. The bottom line is: No one gets a special deal and the rules apply to all,” she mentioned.

Ms Andrews mentioned she might perceive why individuals would possibly discover Mr Palmer’s alleged buy offensive.

“The government absolutely condemns any glorification of Nazi history and neo-Nazi extremist activity in Australia,” she mentioned.

After the top of World War II, the Mercedes was seized in France by the US navy earlier than it was bought by an American billionaire. It has modified arms a number of occasions within the subsequent a long time.

West Australian Labor MP Patrick Gorman wrote to Ms Andrews on Monday, asking that the federal authorities urgently examine Mr Palmer’s alleged buy, together with whether or not it breached sanctions by involving a Russian billionaire.

“Many of my constituents are concerned with this purchase and the message it sends. I believe that it is inappropriate for Mr Palmer to personally own such an item,” he wrote.

“I seek an assurance from you as minister that Mr Palmer has not breached Australia’s customs and sanctions requirements.”

While it isn’t unlawful to import a historic automobile into Australia for a private assortment, basic vehicles frequently arrive on the border with elements containing asbestos – a poisonous materials that’s banned from getting into the nation.

It is the accountability of importers and exporters to make sure they don’t import or export prohibited items reminiscent of asbestos, a Tier 1 good beneath the Customs Regulation 2015.

Offences referring to asbestos importation by people can entice fines of as much as $180,000 or thrice the worth of the products, whichever is the larger.

Mr Palmer has been contacted for remark.