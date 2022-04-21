Pamphleteers should ignore snail mail

Nicole Burchill of Canberra writes: “In my mailbox yesterday, after a few damp days, I found a large pile of assorted junk mail and some gently burping and very fat snails, which had diligently scoffed advertising from hopeful local businesses and fast food joints but had carefully avoided so much as a test nibble of any of the election leaflets. It seems snails are rather discriminating in their tastes, or are perhaps champions of democracy?”

“Has anybody ever seen Meri Will (C8), Meredith Williams and Reverend Meredith Williams (all of Northmead and all contributors) in the same room, at the same time?” asks Deanna Popham of Manly. Yep. Brian Westlake, D. B. Cooper and Lord Lucan have been there, too.

Richard Stewart’s story of the Putney submarine (C8) has led to a deep dive into the info by some readers, certainly one of them being Ray Fairall of Lake Macquarie, who says it “wasn’t a veteran of WWI, it was K-12, a Royal Dutch East Indies sub that had quite a successful campaign in WWII. It ended up in Sydney Harbour at Berry’s Bay, powered Luna Park for a while, went on display at Manly Fun Pier, was washed to Fairlight in a big storm, towed to Kissing Point, where it was partially stripped for its lead batteries, was sunk mid-stream, and later towed to Ryde Bridge for its final disassembly. The scratches on the rock resulting from its final recovery are still visible near the Ryde Road Bridge.”

“Going from C8 to C5 (C8) is far too difficult because it would require a column shift, and they don’t make those anymore,” explains George Manojlovic of Mangerton. “When I first met my wife-to-be back in 1980, she drove a column shift in the form of a blue Holden EK. The way she drove it made me think the ‘EK’ stood for Evel Knievel.”

As for these Hard Quiz subjects (C8) for ScoMo and Albo, the begetter of the thread, George Zivkovic of Northmead, thinks each would rating nicely with the subject “Lies, damned lies and statistics.”