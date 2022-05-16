Panarin stuns Penguins in overtime, sends Rangers to second round

NEW YORK — Artemi Panarin is such a gifted passer, he appears to arrange his teammates for objectives. He can shoot, too, and he got here via in a chief scenario.

Panarin scored a power-play aim 4:46 into extra time and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night time to advance to the second spherical of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“Overall, honestly, they’ve been letting me shoot since the first game,” Panarin stated via a translator after he took six photographs in Game 7 after totaling 17 within the first six. “Kind of my bad, I haven’t really been making those shots. But maybe I should listen to everyone’s advice and actually get out there and take shots.”

THE GOAL OF THE SEASON. NUMBER 10. ARTEMI. PANARIN. pic.twitter.com/q5wjGsKBZe — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 16, 2022

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant had a sense Panarin was going to rise to the event in extra time.

“He’s the guy,” Gallant stated, “when it was heading into extra time, I stated to myself, ‘I do know he’ll rating if we rating. If we get the successful aim, it is going to be him.”

Mika Zibanejad had a aim and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller additionally scored for New York, which acquired its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 within the collection. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 photographs.

“It’s a huge win for the team, for the organization,” defenseman Jacob Trouba stated. “A gutsy performance, coming back again. That whole ‘No Quit In New York’ thing is pretty true with this group.”

The Rangers went on an influence play 2:55 into extra time when Pittsburgh’s Brock McGinn was referred to as for holding. Late within the benefit, Panarin acquired the puck on the suitable aspect and fired a shot from the suitable circle previous Tristan Jarry.

The Rangers gamers mobbed Panarin alongside the boards within the left nook because the sold-out Madison Square Garden crowd went right into a frenzy. New York superior to the second spherical for the primary time since 2017, after they misplaced to Ottawa.

New York will play Carolina subsequent. The Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 on Saturday night time.

Evan Rodrigues had a aim and an help, and Jake Guentzel and Danton Heinen additionally scored for the Penguins, who have been ousted within the first playoff collection for the fourth straight 12 months. Jarry returned in aim and had 26 saves in his first sport since April 14.

The Penguins additionally had captain Sidney Crosby again after he missed the final sport with an higher physique damage sustained halfway via Game 5.

“Tonight, we’re on the wrong ends of some bounces,” Crosby stated. “We played a great game tonight, we played some good hockey throughout the series. We didn’t get that next one tonight that was probably the difference but I think even when we had those leads we still played the right way. Tonight was an example of one game, anything can happen.”

Tyler Motte had a short-handed breakaway 8 1/2 minutes into the third interval, however Jarry made a pleasant kick save on his forehand try and protect Pittsburgh’s 3-2 lead.

Zibanejad scored on a shot from the within fringe of the left circle off a cross from Copp with 5:45 left to tie it along with his third of the collection – all within the final two video games.

“We didn’t want the season to end,” Zibanejad stated. “This has been a hard team all year. No matter how the game goes, whatever happens, we stick together. … All we can do is just work hard and do our best, stick together and good things will happen.”

Guentzel gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead on the facility play with 9:42 left within the second as he kicked the puck up along with his proper skate after which swatted the puck out of the air with a backhand and in. The aim was upheld after a video assessment, giving Guentzel his eighth of the collection.

Miller tied it for the Rangers 1:05 later as his shot from the highest of the left circle deflected off the suitable skate of Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson in entrance and trickled throughout the aim line previous a diving Jarry.

Rodrigues gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead on a short-handed breakaway as he skated in and beat Shesterkin with a backhander with 2:36 left within the center interval. It was his third of the collection.

Kreider gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead 7:36 into the sport along with his fifth aim of the collection. Zibanejad acquired his seventh help.

The Penguins had an prolonged energy play late within the first interval. With the Rangers’ Ryan Strome and Pittsburgh’s Bryan Rust off for roughing, Trouba was despatched off on a double-minor for high-sticking.

The Penguins took benefit as Heinen tied it with 1:09 left with a aim that wasn’t credited till the play was stopped about 25 seconds later. From the left aspect, Heinen poked the puck in and raised his arms in celebration, however play continued as Rangers defenseman Adam Fox swept the puck away. Replays confirmed it got here after the puck had crossed the road, giving Heinen his third of the collection.

HEALING UP

In addition to Jarry and Crosby, the Penguins additionally acquired ahead Rickard Rakell again. Rakell hadn’t performed since he suffered a decrease physique damage in Game 1. Defensemen Brian Dumoulin and Brian Boyle remained out with decrease physique accidents.

CLIMBING

Kreider acquired his twenty ninth profession postseason aim, tying Mark Messier for second place on the franchise listing. Rod Gilbert is tops with 34. … Kreider additionally acquired his forty sixth playoff level, tying Anders Hedberg for tenth place in franchise historical past.

GAME 7s

The Rangers improved to 10-6 all-time in a Game 7, together with 8-1 at dwelling. … The Rangers additionally improved to 4-0 when forcing a Game 7 after trailing in a collection 3-1.

The Penguins fell to 10-8 in deciding video games, together with 6-1 in a Game 7 on the street. … Under coach Mike Sullivan they fell to 3-1 in Game 7.