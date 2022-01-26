Panasonic To Invest $700 Million To Produce Tesla EV Battery -Nikkei

Japan’s Panasonic will start producing its new lithium-ion battery for Tesla from as early as 2023, with plans to take a position about 80 billion yen ($705 million) in manufacturing amenities in Japan, the Nikkei reported on Monday. The powerpack may assist make electrical automobiles (EVs) extra enticing to motorists by extending cruising vary by a few fifth, the Nikkei reported, with out saying the place it obtained the knowledge.

“We are studying various options for mass production, including a test production line we are establishing this business year. We don’t, however, have anything to announce at this time,” Panasonic mentioned in an announcement despatched to Reuters.

Panasonic unveiled the 4680 format (46 millimetres large and 80 millimetres tall) battery in October. At round 5 instances as large as batteries it presently provides to Tesla, it’s also anticipated to assist the U.S. electrical car maker decrease manufacturing prices.

Panasonic will make the 4680 batteries at a plant in Wakayama prefecture in Western Japan, with output of lower than 10 gigawatt hours a yr, equal to round 150,000 automobiles, the Nikkei mentioned.

Panasonic is the only maker of the extra superior Tesla battery, making certain it stays a key provider to the U.S. firm, no less than for its pricier fashions, even because the EV maker seeks out battery suppliers in China and elsewhere.

