Panchayat Official In Madhya Pradesh Attacked, BJP MLA He Named Denies Claims

The Chief Executive Officer of a Janpad Panchayat in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district was attacked allegedly by some armed males. The assault occurred just a few hours after he had a heated telephonic dialog with the native BJP MLA, KP Tripathi. Mr Mishra, who was injured and hospitalised, instructed reporters that was threatened by the MLA.

“The MLA has been pressuring me for a year to get work done according to his wishes, including reinstating a transferred panchayat secretary, Sandeep Dwivedi. I had clearly told him over the phone on Tuesday to get me transferred, but he told me that he wouldn’t waste energy in getting me transferred, but would do something more. Just a few hours after the telephonic conversation, the attack happened on me,” he instructed reporters.

The audio clip of the purported dialog was extensively circulated earlier than the assault, which occurred on Tuesday night. In the clip, a person, purportedly the MLA is heard threatening somebody over some pending works and abusing him.

Mr Tripathi, who represents the Semariya constituency, has dismissed the allegations and claimed there was a political conspiracy to tarnish his picture, reported information company Press Trust of India.

Mr Mishra stated the assault was carried out by round 20 armed males, together with an area BJP chief believed to be near Mr Tripathi.

“I was returning from an official work in the car driven by my driver, when 18-20 men armed with lathis blocked the car, parking their vehicles in front of it,” Mr Mishra stated. “As the car’s doors were locked from inside, they broke the windows and pulled me out. Then they attacked me indiscriminately and left the spot,” he added.

The 58-year-old stated he has recognized three of the attackers – “the BJP’s Bankuiyan Mandal president Manish Shukla and two others, Vinay Shukla and Vivek Gautam”.

District Collector Manoj Pushp stated Mr Mishra is at the moment present process remedy on the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Anil Sonkar, a senior officer of the Rewa police, stated a case has been lodged below varied sections in opposition to 18-20 individuals, together with the three accused who have been named. “An investigation is in progress into the other allegations made by the Janpad Panchayat CEO. No arrests have been made till now,” he added.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee media cell chairman KK Mishra claimed the BJP legislator was concerned within the incident. “It is clear who attacked the panchayat department official as the incident occurred after the audio clip of his argument with the BJP legislator surfaced. Everything is clear,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

District BJP president Ajay Singh stated the accusations in opposition to the legislator are baseless and that the motion in opposition to the BJP leaders, whose title figured within the case, will likely be taken after verification of the info, PTI reported.