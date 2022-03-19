Pandemic screen time sees rise in short-sighted children

On common, the youngsters’s eyesight had deteriorated at almost twice the speed in 2020 in contrast with 2019. The crew has submitted a paper to a peer-reviewed journal and is now analysing the 2021 knowledge.

“All of the children that we see are generally on some sort of treatment to help slow down the progression [of myopia],” Dr Kang stated.

“It was actually really interesting that when they came back [after lockdown], we noticed they had [worsened] quite significantly because they were well treated, and we weren’t really expecting too many changes.”

Mr Arundel stated worldwide research had been already exhibiting a fast rise in myopia because the pandemic began. One peer-reviewed Chinese examine involving 120,000 six-year-olds discovered a 400 per cent improve in myopia in 2020 in contrast with 2019, correlated with a interval of state-ordered residence confinement.

Separately, researchers in Hong Kong in 2021 detected a ten per cent rise in myopia amongst 709 kids between the ages of six and eight, affecting almost one in 5 of the youngsters studied.