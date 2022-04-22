Pandor reaffirms SA’s economic ties with Botswana as both countries look to bounce back from pandemic losses | News24

South Africa and Botswana are in search of to ratify 40 agreements in regional safety and bi-economic spheres.

The two nations vow to work collectively to deal with the resultant challenges introduced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their two leaders mentioned regional peace, safety and politics.

In her opening deal with of the Ministerial Session of the Fifth Session of the BNC between the 2 nations on Thursday, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor stated, regardless of each economies struggling the devastating impacts of Covid-19, they, “have a responsibility to work closely to address the resultant challenges and ensure the restoration of the dignity of our people whose lives have severely been affected by the pandemic”.

Pandor additionally spoke about mutually helpful commerce hyperlinks.

“Mutually beneficial economic ties and investment flows must grow between our two countries as these are the foundations for regional integration. Our interactions and consultations within the framework of this BNC enhance accountability in the implementation of our bilateral agreements,” she stated.

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa met his Botswana counterpart, Mokgweetsi Masisi, and “held substantive and fruitful discussions on a wide range of issues of common interest across the bilateral, regional, and international spectrum,” learn their joint communique.

Their dialogue centred on commerce and funding, power, agriculture, tourism, youth and sport, infrastructure improvement, tradition, mining, defence and safety, immigration, environmental conservation and administration and transport in addition to data and communication applied sciences.

In an interview with Botswana Television, Masisi stated South Africa was Botswana’s greatest commerce accomplice and regardless of having a nationwide catastrophe in KwaZulu Natal, the BNC went forward which confirmed how vital their ties had been.

In a joint assertion, the 2 leaders stated each nations ought to work in the direction of implementing 40 agreements and MoUs they’ve signed through the years.

“The heads of state noted that 40 agreements and memoranda of understanding have, over the years, been signed between the two countries,” learn their joint communique.

The earlier BNC was held in 2017 and 5 years later, they reviewed resolutions from then and “agreed on an implementation plan with strict adherence to set time frames in the execution of BNC commitments and decisions”.

According to UN Comtrade, which is a world financial exercise monitor, South Africa’s exports to Botswana stood at R49.2 billion in 2020 whereas Botswana’s exports to South Africa throughout the identical interval had been value R8.535 billion.

Ramaphosa and Masisi additionally spoke about each nations’ roles in regional peacekeeping, notably in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado as in addition they recognised fallen heroes from the SADC Standby Force in Mozambique, which is made up of troops from Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, and Tanzania.

The Sixth Session of the BNC will probably be held subsequent yr on a date to be suggested in Botswana.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced by the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements which may be contained herein don’t replicate these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.