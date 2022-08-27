Panel Probing Jayalalithaa’s Death Submits Report To Tamil Nadu Government

Jayalalithaa was admitted in Apollo Hospitals for 75 days earlier than her dying in 2016. (File)

Chennai:

The much-awaited report of a panel that probed the circumstances surrounding late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s dying, was on Saturday submitted to the Tamil Nadu authorities and it will likely be positioned earlier than the state cupboard in its August 29 meet.

Justice A Arumughaswamy, who led the probe whereas listening to over 150 witnesses, submitted the report back to Chief Minister MK Stalin and stated it was now as much as the federal government to determine on making it public.

An official launch from the state authorities stated the Chief Minister has directed that the report be positioned earlier than the Cabinet meet on Monday and take “due action.”

The ruling DMK had, forward of the April 2021 Assembly polls within the state, promised a correct inquiry into the circumstances resulting in the dying of Jayalalithaa and initiation of authorized motion once more “anyone” discovered responsible.

The Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, constituted by the earlier AIADMK authorities, commenced it is listening to on November 22, 2017. The panel head is a retired decide of the Madras High Court.

Justice Arumughaswamy, who later spoke to reporters, stated the five hundred web page report in English was ready after listening to about 150 witnesses. The Tamil model ran as much as 608 pages.

“Only the government can decide on publishing the report,” he stated, including, all involved facets have been talked about within the report and stated it was a “satisfying” outing for him.

Aspects together with Jayalalithaa’s illnesses and habits have been appeared into, whereas the report has “reference in two parts,” together with her being admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai on September 22, 2016 for therapy. She died on December 5 the identical yr, after 75 days of hospitalisation.

Asked if there have been “doubts on anyone,” he stated “that is the report,” at the same time as he repeatedly refused to reveal into the specifics, as it will quantity to revealing the contents.

“I have written less, but mentioned the depositions of witnesses,” operating to many pages, he stated.

“I have said everything, answered everything,” he stated in response to a question.

He additionally stated AIIMS, Delhi gave its report on Jayalalithaa’s dying three months after her dying.

Many felt the fee “worked like a court,” he added. He thanked Mr Stalin and the state authorities for permitting the fee to proceed.

Among the witnesses who’ve deposed earlier than the fee are AIADMK high chief O Panneerselvam, Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa and nephew Deepak, medical doctors, high officers and the occasion’s C Vijayabaskar (former well being minister), M Thambi Durai, C Ponnaiyan and Manoj Pandian.

Deepa and Deepak had raised suspicions over circumstances surrounding their aunt’s dying. V Okay Sasikala, confidante of the late Chief Minister, had filed an affidavit by means of her counsel in 2018.

Her affidavit was associated to, amongst different factors, the circumstances resulting in Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation.

During the current proceedings, medical doctors from the Apollo Hospitals briefed by means of video-conferencing a medical board of AIIMS-Delhi specialists on the therapy supplied to Jayalalithaa.

The AIIMS panel took half within the proceedings nearly to assist the Commission deal with medical facets as per the Supreme Court’s route.

