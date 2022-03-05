Panneerselvam’s Brother Expelled From AIADMK, A Day After He Met Sasikala

A day after he known as on V Okay Sasikala and held discussions together with her over occasion associated issues, O Raja, AIADMK prime chief O Panneerselvam’s (OPS) brother was on Saturday expelled from the occasion.

Raja was faraway from the occasion’s major membership for violating occasion self-discipline and dealing in opposition to the occasion rules, AIADMK coordinator Pannerselvam and co-coordinator Okay Palaniswami mentioned in a joint occasion assertion. In a disciplinary motion, three different functionaries, additionally belonging to Theni occasion district like Raja had been dismissed.

Confidante of late AIADMK matriarch J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala was eased out from the occasion years in the past. She launched into a two-day tour of southern Tamil Nadu on March 4 throughout which she met her supporters. Raja known as on her on the temple city of Tiruchendur and had discussions together with her on occasion associated issues.

