Panthers make call on superstar Cleary

The Penrith Panthers have confirmed Nathan Cleary will miss the spherical 3 conflict with the Newcastle Knights as he continues to get better from shoulder surgical procedure.

James Fisher-Harris and Liam Martin, each members of Penrith’s 2021 premiership workforce, have additionally been dominated out of Saturday’s sport with shoulder and leg accidents respectively.

Cleary underwent shoulder surgical procedure within the low season and missed the Panthers’ first two video games of 2022 however was named on an prolonged bench to face the Knights in Bathurst, that means he was an opportunity to make his return to the NRL on Saturday.

However, Penrith confirmed on Thursday that the 2021 Clive Churchill medallist can be given a minimum of one other week to return to full health.

Camera Icon Nathan Cleary (left) with stand-in halfback Sean O’Sullivan. Toby Zerna Credit: News Corp Australia

The Panthers took a equally conservative method to Cleary’s shoulder within the lead-up to the 2021 finals collection.

Cleary injured his shoulder enjoying for NSW within the State of Origin collection and missed nearly two months of soccer earlier than returning within the lead-up to the finals.

The Knights, in the meantime, are set to welcome again injured Origin stars of their very own for the conflict with Penrith. Both Kalyn Ponga and Daniel Saifiti will line up within the Knights’ 17 to tackle the premiers.

Newcastle and Penrith are two of solely 4 groups that stay undefeated after the primary two rounds of the 2022 NRL season.

Considered an opportunity to drop out of the highest eight this yr now that halfback Mitchell Pearce has left the membership, the Knights have already confirmed doubters mistaken.

The Novocastrians comfortably defeated premiership fancies the Sydney Roosters within the first week of the premiership and slaughtered a hapless Wests Tigers outfit in spherical 2.

Without marquee man Cleary to steer the ship, the Panthers have toppled the Sea Eagles and Dragons to get their title defence off to a powerful begin.