Papenhuyzen expects Munster to fire Storm

Gun Melbourne fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen is anticipating “fireworks” from his play-making teammate Cameron Munster in his first NRL match of the season.

Munster and hooker Harry Grant each missed spherical one by way of suspension, with the Storm exhibiting braveness to come back from behind and earn a 26-16 victory over Wests Tigers.

Papenhuyzen referred to as the win “bittersweet” after critical accidents to skipper Christian Welch, winger George Jennings and Test hooker Brandon Smith.

Papenhuyzen mentioned Munster, who frolicked in an alcohol rehabilitation facility by way of the low season after he was nearly lower from the membership for his occasion antics, was in peak type main in to Thursday night time’s conflict with South Sydney at AAMI Park.

“Just his attitude toward training, he just seems so fresh,” Papenhuyzen mentioned of the star No.6.

“He’s got a different energy; loves talking about footy, coming up with new plays and it’s exciting to be around him.

“It was a fantastic win on the weekend however considering ahead to when he comes again, and the identical with Harry, it will be thrilling; there’s going to be some fireworks.”

While his own ankle injury caused no trouble, Papenhuyzen said the injury toll had taken some of the shine off the rousing defeat of the Tigers.

Welch has undergone surgery on a ruptured achilles and is set to miss the season while Jennings is set to join him, awaiting scan results on his knee.

Smith will go under the knife to repair a broken hand.

Papenhuyzen felt in particular for Welch, who has already missed two seasons since 2017 through ACL injuries and was relishing his new leadership role.

“It was fairly bittersweet … it is fairly unhappy,” Papenhuyzen mentioned.

“For what Welchy has needed to undergo; he talks it down as if there’s been lots of people doing it powerful however the previous couple of years that he is had; I actually felt for him.”

Papenhuyzen and crafty halfback Jahrome Hughes stepped up to help orchestrate Melbourne’s comeback against the Tigers with the resilience shown by the short-handed Storm a particular source of pride.

“That was the spotlight out of the sport,” Papenhuyzen mentioned.

“I feel we had six folks debut for the membership in order that’s a fairly wonderful effort in a recreation the place we had so many individuals out already, it was fairly spectacular to struggle again and get the win.”

He said playing for the injured trio would be a motivation through the season.

Papenhuyzen injured his ankle at training in January but said he had pulled up well and would be ready to take on the Rabbitohs, who fell to Brisbane in their opening clash.

“It was bit contact and go because the ligaments in my ankle had healed however it was the bone bruising that was taking a little bit of time,” he mentioned.

“I used to be actually lucky the medical crew pushed me to get again for spherical one and it feels actually good and is not sore in any respect now.”