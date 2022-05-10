Papenhuyzen out for up to six NRL matches

Melbourne’s famous person fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen might be sidelined for as much as six weeks after struggling a hamstring tear and a posterior cruciate ligament damage in Sunday’s NRL win over St George Illawarra.

In one other blow, rangy centre Reimis Smith could have surgical procedure after scans confirmed a ruptured pectoral muscle in opposition to the Dragons and he might be out for 10 to 12 weeks.

Papenhuyzen’s damage will once more wreck his possibilities of enjoying State of Origin.

He was within the NSW squad in 2020 however could not press for a place on account of a calf damage and final yr he was sidelined with ongoing concussion signs.

Papenhuyzen, who has been in scintillating type, is main the Dally M Medal rely.

Due to accidents to the Storm’s outdoors backs, the NRL has granted approval for improvement squad member Marion Seve to be obtainable for choice within the high grade from this weekend.

Ladder leaders Melbourne tackle champions Penrith in a top-of-the-table conflict on Saturday night time, which is the spotlight of Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium.