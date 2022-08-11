Paper cut: Home Affairs launches project to digitise records, hopes to employ 10 000 people | News24

The Department of Home Affairs will on Friday promote 2 000 positions as a part of a challenge to digitise civil paperwork.

The three-year challenge goals to digitise 350 million paperwork relationship again to 1895.

The division is recruiting report administration, data expertise, doc data, and report administration graduates for the challenge.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the division will launch a three-year, R2.4 billion challenge to digitise its information.

In the method, round 10 000 graduates could be employed, mentioned Motsoaledi on Thursday.

READ | Protesting Soweto residents take service delivery grievances to Mayor Mpho Phalatse’s office

During his State of the Nation Address in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned 10 000 unemployed graduates could be recruited to help Home Affairs in capturing civil information.

Motsoaledi mentioned it will price the division R2.4 billion over three years.

“Ninety percent of the money is going to pay the other stipend, and the other 10% is going to buy equipment.”

He mentioned the graduates would assist the division digitise 350 million start, dying, marriage and modification information relationship again to 1895.

Motsoaledi mentioned many of the information have been in Gauteng, the North West, and the Western Cape.

He mentioned:

The digitisation of Home Affairs just isn’t a brand new factor. It is already taking place and is being completed by [Statistics South Africa]. They are solely in a position to digitise 5 million paperwork each year. We determined that this won’t be able to assist us, as a result of each single day they improve.

He mentioned there had been little progress with the present efforts as a result of the division’s information elevated yearly. Birth information, as an example, elevated by a million a yr.

“Quite often, South Africans complain bitterly about the delays they experience when they apply for unabridged birth certificates, unabridged marriage certificates, amendments and rectification of their biographic details.

“This is as a result of, to finalise all these functions, Home Affairs officers need to manually seek for authentic paperwork amongst these 350 million guide information. Once these information are digitised, Home Affairs officers could have them at a click on of a button.”

“Part of the [reason for] lengthy queues at Home Affairs is that one particular person has to come back to the workplace time and again. Once they’re digitised, it is going to be a simple job,” Motsoaledi added.

Motsoaledi said the recruitment of record management, information technology and document information, and record management graduates would start on Friday. Graduates would receive three-year employment contracts and be paid between R5 000 and R14 250 a month.

In the first phase, 2 000 unemployed youth would be recruited. Positions would be advertised on Friday, and work would start on 1 November.

A common view of the within Home affairs Offices in Newtown in Johannesburg. Gallo Images OJ Koloti, Gallo Images

In the second part, 4 000 graduates could be sought. Calls for these positions would go stay in October and the profitable candidates would begin work in January 2023.

Another 4 000 jobs could be marketed in December, and they might begin work in April 2023. Graduates can apply on the web sites of the house affairs and labour departments. They can even go to labour division places of work.

Motsoaledi mentioned 60% of the recruits could be girls.