Paper plane takes record-breaking flight of more than 252 feet. Watch epic video

Almost everybody will need to have flown paper planes as a child. It is one thing that youngsters used to do to amuse themselves at college which additionally provoked the instructor’s ire. While everybody imagined their paper planes to soar new heights, there are individuals who actually make it come true. Like these kids who broke the file for the farthest flight of a paper plane. The Guinness World Records posted their record-breaking video on their official Instagram account.

The Guinness World Records posted their video two days in the past and it’s got greater than 3.97 lakh views to date. South Korea’s Kim Kyu Tae set the file of the farthest flight of a paper plane at 252 toes and 7 inches (77.134 m). He was supported by his fellow countryman Shin Moo Joon and Malaysia’s Chee Yie Jian/Julian. They broke a file that was held by Americanquarterback Joe Ayoob and paper airplane designer John M. Collins since 2012. The video reveals the record-breaking try because the paper plane soars excessive within the air earlier than descending and falling at such a protracted distance.

“Farthest flight of a paper aircraft: 77.134 m (252 ft 7 in) by Kim Kyu Tae🇰🇷. With the support of Shin Moo Joon (South Korea) and Chee Yie Jian/Julian (Malaysia) AKA “Shin Kim Chee Team,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

“They broke a record that’s been held since 2012! The previous record of 69.14 m (226 ft 10 in) was achieved by quarterback Joe Ayoob and paper airplane designer John M. Collins (USA),” a remark by the Guinness World Record reads.

“It is very good that our record is uploaded to the official Guinness Instagram!! I’m thrower Kim. I am happy to end my teenage years with my team with a new record. I have enjoyed paper airplanes for 6 years and I am very happy to be able to do what I love,” commented Kim, the thrower, from his private Instagram account. “Impressive with no wind,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Every kid’s dream,” one other commented.

What do you consider this file?