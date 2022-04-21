‘Parade of insults’: Johnny Depp locked himself in bathroom to escape abuse, court hears

“She was flinging insults left, right and centre, and she then grabbed that bottle and threw that at me,” Depp instructed the court docket. Amber Heard talks to her attorneys. Credit:AP “It made contact and it shattered everywhere. I honestly didn’t feel the pain at first at all. I felt no pain whatsoever. What I felt was heat… as if something were dripping down my hand, and then I looked down and realised that the tip of my finger had been severed.” “I’ve never had a nervous breakdown, but that was probably the closest that I’ve ever been. Nothing made sense, and I knew in my mind and in my heart that this is not life. No one should have to go through this.” Two years after losing a similar case in London, Depp is as soon as once more suing Heard for defamation, claiming she broken his fame when she wrote about home abuse in a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece, during which she mentioned she had change into the “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

While the article by no means mentions Depp by title, his legal professionals argue it not directly refers to allegations of home violence that Heard made in opposition to him in 2016 when the couple divorced. Loading Depp – who was dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise days after the piece was revealed – mentioned the op-ed broken his profession and fame. He is suing his ex-wife for $US50 million. In response, Heard, who has denied abusing Depp, is counter-suing him for $US100 million for defamation after his lawyer known as her claims a hoax. The blockbuster trial is predicted to final six weeks, with a witness checklist that features billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and actors James Franco, Ellen Barkin, Jason Momoa and Paul Bettany. It is going down in Fairfax County, about 15 miles from Washington DC as a result of that’s the place the Washington Post’s on-line servers are situated.

Spectators – a lot of them followers of Depp – have flocked to the Fairfax County Courthouse every day to catch a glimpse of the pair, some standing for hours within the chilly to get a wristband guaranteeing entry into the trial courtroom, which solely permits 100 folks, together with the media. Heard is but to offer proof, and to date, Depp’s account has been based mostly on mushy questioning from his personal lawyer. He is because of be cross-examined later as we speak. Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. Credit:Disney His testimony has nonetheless been compelling, peeling again the layers on a poisonous relationship that spilled out publicly a number of years in the past when the pair separated and Heard took out a restraining order in opposition to him. Today, nonetheless, members of the jury had been proven graphic photographs designed to again up Depp’s declare that he was the sufferer of Heard’s aggression, not the opposite means round. One picture included his bloodied, severed finger; one other included an image of him in hospital with a wound on his cheek the place Heard allegedly put out a cigarette; one other confirmed a bruise which he claims he obtained after Heard “landed a roundhouse” punch.

Depp additionally instructed the court docket how he began recording Heard’s tirades within the hope that he might play them again to her, as she would typically deny lashing out at him. Loading “It was a sort of rapid-fire, sort of endless parade of insults, looking at me like I was a fool. I was having difficulty in my mind, of course, and in my heart, dealing with that sort of barrage,” he mentioned. Eventually, Depp mentioned, it felt like he was in a relationship together with his mom, who had spent a lot of his childhood bodily and mentally abusing him and his father. “I know that sounds perverse and obtuse but the fact is some people search for weaknesses in people… and when you’ve told that person your life story and what you’ve been though… the more that became ammunition for Ms Heard to either verbally decimate me or send me into a tailspin of confusion and depression.”