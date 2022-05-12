Paraguayan prosecutor’s murder in Colombia likely transnational hit: police

BOGOTA – The homicide of a Paraguayan prosecutor recognized for preventing organized crime was possible the sufferer of “transnational” criminals working throughout borders, the pinnacle of Colombia’s police mentioned Wednesday, as each international locations pledged to probe the high-profile hit.

Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, 45, was shot lifeless on the island of Baru close to the Caribbean metropolis of Cartagena on Tuesday whereas on his honeymoon together with his spouse.

Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, head of Colombia’s nationwide police, informed reporters the “big hypothesis” is that Pecci’s killing was possible associated to his prosecutions in Paraguay, which regularly targeted on high-stakes anti-money laundering and anti-drug circumstances.

“We’re talking about a transnational crime system, highly planned, in which it’s probable that a large amount of money was spent to carry out the murder,” mentioned Vargas, noting {that a} reward equal to almost $500,000 for info resulting in an arrest within the case has been supplied.

Vargas added that police have photographs of the primary suspect, however he wouldn’t verify rumors that non-Colombians could have additionally been concerned.

Paraguayan anti-drug prosecutor Marcelo Pecci (3-R) speaks in Asuncion on November 9, 2021. AFP by way of Getty Images

Pecci and his spouse, Paraguayan journalist Claudia Aguilera, introduced her being pregnant on Instagram shortly earlier than the couple was approached by two males on a non-public seashore close to their resort. She informed authorities one of many males later shot Pecci.

A senior official with Paraguay’s nationwide police, Nimio Cardozo, arrived in Colombia’s capital to help the investigation, together with U.S. drug and different federal brokers.

Attorney General of Paraguay Sandra Quiñonez, proper, and one other girl pray to a Virgin Mary statue on the entrance of her workplace after she discovered in regards to the killing throughout his honeymoon in Colombia of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci. AP

Appearing on the similar information convention, Cardozo harassed that only some individuals knew of Pecci’s deliberate trip.

“We will not stop until we have caught those responsible, materially and intellectually, for this despicable act,” he mentioned.