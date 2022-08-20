Paralyzed kitten who survived dog attack looks for forever home

MANKATO, Minn. — A paralyzed kitten named Sweet Pea is getting a second probability at life.

He was slated to be put down at a shelter within the Twin Cities after a canine attacked his litter, leaving him paralyzed. The nine-week-old kitten was the one certainly one of his siblings to outlive the assault, however he cannot use his again legs.

Fortunately for Sweet Pea, a foster volunteered to take him in.

“He’s got a sad story, but I knew it wasn’t over yet. He’s feisty and sweet and I know there’s a perfect family for him out there somewhere,” stated Sweet Pea’s foster, Tracy Zins. “He’s given so much to me and my kids, just teaching us how being differently-abled doesn’t have to bring you down. It can be unique and special that you can contribute something that other people can’t.”

Mending Spirits Animal Rescue



Zins added that Sweet Pea is younger sufficient that he would possibly regain some motion in his legs, so he is doing workouts and stretches on daily basis.

The kitten is getting care from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue in Mankato. If you are excited about adopting Sweet Pea, click here for more information.