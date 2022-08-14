Paramilitary Force, Jammu And Kashmir Police Receive Most Gallantry Medals

The centre introduced varied service medals for a complete of 1,082 personnel.(File)

New Delhi:

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been adorned with the utmost gallantry awards for enterprise counter-terrorist operations within the Union Territory because the centre introduced varied service medals for a complete of 1,082 personnel on the event of Independence Day.

The Union Home ministry issued the roll of honour on Sunday, the eve of 76th Independence Day, for the personnel of all of the state police forces in addition to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The decorations embrace a complete of 347 police medal for gallantry (PMG), 87 President’s police medal for distinguished service and 648 police medals for meritorious service.

Under the PMG class of medals, 204 personnel are being awarded for his or her gallant motion in Jammu and Kashmir, 80 for displaying bravery in Left Wing Extremism or Naxal violence-affected areas and 14 personnel for displaying bravery in North-East Region, the house ministry mentioned.

In all, 30 PMGs got posthumously. A lot of personnel have been adorned with the gallantry medal for the second or third time with CRPF Assistant Commandant Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh getting it the sixth time.

The most gallantry medals at 109 have been acquired by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) adopted by 108 to the J&Okay Police, 19 to the Border Security Force (BSF) and 6 every to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The CRPF, in accordance with officers, acquired 83 bravery medals out of the 109 in its kitty for operations in J&Okay.

The paramilitary is the most important central power deployed within the Union Territory (UT) and undertakes fight towards terrorists together with the JKP and its particular squad SOG (particular operations group) and the Army.

Among the state police forces, 42 gallantry medals have been given to Maharashtra, 15 to Chhattisgarh amongst others forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)

