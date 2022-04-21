Parched Iraq’s water resources ‘down 50 percent’

Iraq’s water sources have plunged 50 % since final yr, attributable to repeated intervals of drought, low rainfall and declining river ranges, a authorities official advised AFP on Thursday.

Oil-rich Iraq, regardless of its mighty Tigris and Euphrates rivers, is classed as one of many world’s 5 nations most susceptible to local weather change and desertification.

“Water reserves are far lower than what we had last year, by about 50 percent because of poor rainfall and the quantities arriving from neighboring countries,” mentioned Aoun Dhiab, a senior adviser on the water sources ministry.

Iraq which shares the Tigris and Euphrates with Turkey and Syria, and different rivers with Iran, has usually protested that their upstream building of dams has endangered its water sources.

Dhiab additionally pinned the blame on “the successive years of drought: 2020, 2021 and 2022.”

“This serves as a warning on how we must use [water resources] in the summer and next winter. We have to take these factors into account in our planning for the agriculture sector,” mentioned the official, who had solely earlier this month voiced confidence within the nation’s water reserves.

The shortages and drought already obliged Iraq to halve the areas of cultivated land over the previous winter season.

In November, the World Bank warned that Iraq, a rustic of 41 million individuals, might undergo a 20-percent decline in ingesting water sources by 2050 attributable to local weather change.

The Arab state ravaged by many years of battle and sanctions wants to take a position $180 billion over the subsequent 20 years on infrastructure, constructing dams and irrigation tasks, in response to the World Bank.

But solely $15 million, or lower than 0.2 %, was allotted to the water sources ministry in Iraq’s 2018 finances.

