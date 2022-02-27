Pardon for Iraqi ex-governor’s son stirs political flap

A presidential pardon for a former provincial governor’s son convicted of drug trafficking has stirred unease in Iraqi political circles, prompting President Barham Saleh to name for an investigation.

Jawad Louay al-Yasseri, whose father was then governor of the central province of Najaf, was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to life in jail, which quantities to a 20-year time period in Iraq.

On January 10, he and two fellow convicts in the identical case have been quietly granted a presidential pardon and launched, a senior police official informed AFP.

The choice prompted a stir amongst MPs and journalists who’ve criticised an alleged behind-the-scenes deal involving the governor, who resigned a day earlier than the pardon was requested by the prime minister.

“Thousands of victims of confessions under torture are rotting in prison without His Excellency the President thinking of pardoning them,” Mashan al-Jabouri, a member of the principle Sunni bloc in parliament, tweeted.

The ex-Najaf governor, who stepped down within the face of corruption accusations in opposition to him, has insisted on his son’s innocence and mentioned he was focused to wreck his father.

Hadi al-Salami, a deputy for the Shiite holy metropolis of Najaf, capital of the province of the identical identify, wrote an open letter on Sunday to Saleh and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi to demand an evidence.

Saleh has ordered an “urgent investigation” and to appropriate any judicial “vice”, in a press release issued by his workplace.

It mentioned the pardon had been based mostly on a “recommendation” from the federal government.

In 2019, Iraq was rocked by large protests fuelled by fees of widespread official corruption, incompetence and withering financial hardships.

