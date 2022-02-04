Parents and pupil, 16, arrested after teacher assaulted at Free State school | News24

The incident occurred at Setjhaba Se Maketse Combined School in Botshabelo on Thursday.

Free State police have arrested a pupil and her mother and father after they allegedly assaulted a trainer on the Setjhaba Se Maketse Combined School in Botshabelo on Thursday.

“It is alleged that the child had collapsed outside the teacher’s classroom earlier on Thursday and the parents were called in to the school,” police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane stated.

“It is said that the parents and the learner confronted the teacher when he walked out of the class, calling him a demon and even throwing death threats at him. The three attacked the teacher and the school laptop fell down to the ground.”

Covane stated the three have been arrested on Thursday night on fees of frequent assault and malicious injury to property.

He stated the mother and father, each aged 42, have been detained, whereas the 16-year-old Grade 11 pupil was launched underneath the guardian’s supervision.

They are anticipated to look in Botshabelo Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

