Parents’ fury as school goes ‘meat free’

The transfer has been slammed by dad and mom with one stating on social media she’s going to take her little one out of the varsity.

Parents have blasted a faculty‘s decision to go permanently “meat free”.

Students at Barrowford Primary School, in the UK, are only offered vegetarian dinners – and kids are also urged not to bring meat in their packed lunches.

The new rule was brought in last year, but a letter informing parents of the change was only sent out last week, The Sun reported.

And while the school claims it has hasn‘t received any complaints about its meals, Facebook is full of unhappy parents.

Mum Zoe Douglas is so seething at the situation she is even trying to transfer her children to a different school.

“It is a joke. I‘m looking to move mine as I’ve had sufficient of that college,” she stated.

“I think they forget that non-meat eaters and vegans have to take a lot of supplements. What supplements they getting instead at that school?

“Nothing, probably saving on food costs.”

She can also be fuming that the brand new meal plan was introduced in “ages ago” and he or she has solely simply discovered why her daughter returned residence from faculty at some point speaking concerning the ”disgusting” new sausages.

Zoe stated: “I only found out this week in an email.

“Amelia ordered sausage and mash and when she bit into her sausage she said ‘eww’.

“Teachers said, ‘oh, it’s a vegetarian sausage’ but they hadn’t told her before she ordered.

“She ended up just having mash for her dinner. I‘m fuming. She’s been on packed lunches since.”

Another father or mother, who wished to stay nameless, stated: “I take it these children will never have a Christmas lunch ever again in school, something that‘s happened for decades and all of them look forward to.

“Why not accommodate the veggies, vegans, whatever and add to the menu instead of making our kids adapt?

“And to request parents pack lunches that are veggie as well, not to mention the local farmers, this is absolutely ludicrous.

“No wonder my kids are starving and raid the fridge before the shoes are off.

“Vegetarian is a choice for when they are older.”

‘Absolutely ridiculous’

Elsewhere individuals requested “what happened to freedom of choice?” whereas others questioned why lecturers on the blended 345-pupil faculty felt the necessity to ”dictate” their children’ diets.

A 3rd described feeling “dumbstruck” on the “absolutely ridiculous” resolution, and one other stated she instantly moved her teen to a “meaty” packed lunch.

Some locals are significantly aggravated as the varsity, rated “good” by Ofsted, is on the outskirts of a rural space with farming at its core.

Livestock purchaser Alex Nutter stated: “We have absolutely no hope of teaching the younger generation about our food production when primary schools are teaching them to be ‘meat free’.

“It‘s very worrying what we’re up against.”

Another resident stated: “Wow. It’s pathetic. Ten years ago nobody knew what the word vegan meant, now these grass eating w****** are pushing their b****** agenda on us all.”

But others suppose going meat free is the longer term and are more than pleased for his or her children to strive it out.

Mum Lauren Stirzaker Jackson, whose daughter attends Barrowford Primary, stated: “There are so many dietary requirements – vegetarian, vegan, halal.

“School are trying to cater for everyone. Whatever they do, someone will moan.

“I am not vegetarian and I think the lunch choices are great.

“If people are upset they have the option to send a packed lunch if they wish, nothing is forced.”

And Andrea Harter stated the menu, which incorporates tomato pasta and vegetable curry, sounds “fantastic” and is definitely ”nothing to moan about”.

In the letter to folks final week, head trainer Rachel Tomlinson stated she had made the choice to supply solely vegetarian lunches over a 12 months in the past to “stop climate change”.

She highlighted that the livestock trade has an enormous carbon footprint and meat and dairy merchandise “come at a huge environmental cost”.

It concluded: “If you still want to send packed lunches, could you please consider meat-free options to further support us in doing our bit to reduce carbon emissions as a school community?”

When approached by The Sun, Mrs Tomlinson added: “We made our school lunches meat free over a year ago, and while we have not received any complaints from parents, I‘m happy to discuss it with anyone who has any queries.

“Our children learn about the principles of sustainable development as part of the national curriculum, and are really interested in how they can contribute to better looking after our environment.

“We made our school lunches meat free to demonstrate how each of us making a small change to our daily habits can have a much wider positive impact, and that reducing meat consumption is just one way to do this.

“We have been careful to approach this in a balanced way, and teach that it is fine to eat meat, but that reducing our consumption can help our planet.”

This story was initially produced by The Sun and has been republished with permission.