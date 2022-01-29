Parents in Iowa are suing a school over a video that shows a white student pretending to execute another student wearing blackface

Someone waves a Black Lives Matter flag.Stanton Sharpe/SOPA Images/Getty Images

Parents in Iowa are suing their kid’s highschool over a video posted on TikTok.

The lawsuit mentioned the video confirmed two white college students staging a faux “hate crime.”

The dad and mom mentioned the varsity didn’t inform them of the video and failed to guard college students.

Parents in Bettendorf, Iowa, are suing their kid’s college over a video shared on social media that reveals two white college students, one in blackface, depicting a faux “hate crime,” in accordance a lawsuit filed January 18.

The video was first posted to TikTok in January 2020 by college students who attend Pleasant Valley High School, the lawsuit mentioned. The dad and mom’ little one, who’s Black, additionally attends the varsity.

According to the lawsuit, the video reveals one of many white college students carrying blackface whereas the opposite white pupil pretends to strike him as background music repeats racial slurs. The pupil then pretends to shoot the coed in blackface “execution-style,” the lawsuit mentioned.

KWQC, which obtained the video however declined to air or put up it, confirmed it contained that depiction.

The lawsuit mentioned the video additionally reveals the scholars lip-syncing and dancing, in addition to one of many college students laughing and giving a thumbs as much as the digicam after pretending to shoot the opposite. It’s unclear when the video was made or why.

Students complained in regards to the video to high school officers shortly after it was posted, however dad and mom weren’t knowledgeable of its existence, in keeping with the lawsuit. The video was posted on-line once more practically two years later, in December 2021, after which college officers despatched an e mail informing dad and mom and calling it “racist” and “abhorrent,” the lawsuit mentioned.

The dad and mom mentioned that by failing to tell them of the video’s existence when it first surfaced, the varsity prevented them from “being able to parent” and denied them the chance to guard their little one from the “harms, trauma, and emotional distress” attributable to the video.

The lawsuit additionally mentioned the varsity has failed to take care of a protected studying setting for its college students by not taking any disciplinary measures towards the scholars who made the video.

The household is searching for unspecified damages. They didn’t reply to Insider’s request for remark.

The Pleasant Valley Community School District, the board of schooling, and the superintendent and principal of Pleasant Valley High School are named as defendants. None responded to Insider’s requests for remark.

Superintendent Brian Strusz informed Local 4 News on Wednesday: “We are aware of the lawsuit, but cannot comment on pending litigation.”

