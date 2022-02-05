Parents Of 3-Year-Old Jonny Hackett Honoring Late Son With Bags Of Comfort Items For Families In ICU

HALIFAX (CBS) – A non-profit created in honor of Jonny Hackett, a three-year outdated boy who died final yr, is holding a neighborhood occasion Saturday in Halifax to assist households with family members in hospital intensive care models.

Jonny suffered an undetected mind aneurysm final July whereas he was in Hedges Pond in Plymouth. He was rushed to Boston Children’s Hospital the place he later handed away.

While his dad and mom have been on the hospital throughout that tough time, family and friends dropped off Jonny’s Mickey Mouse stuffed animal and Spiderman blanket to supply him and the household with some consolation.

Jonny’s dad and mom have been impressed by their actions and later created the Jonny Hackett Memorial Fund. The non-profit’s objective is to supply consolation provides for households within the ICU.

Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jonny’s household and members of the neighborhood shall be filling “Jonny Bags” on Plymouth Street in Halifax.

The “Jonny Bags” shall be full of blankets, hygiene provides, slippers, clear pajamas, a telephone charger, and a Mickey Mouse toy.

The luggage will later be delivered to Boston Children’s Hospital.

Anyone can help the trigger by donating money or shopping for gadgets off their Amazon registry.