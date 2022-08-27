Parents of 43 missing Mexican students welcome arrest of former attorney general





“For us, it is significant and has positive elements that will help us to know the truth and obtain justice,” the households stated in an announcement printed Friday.

The destiny of the scholars is an everlasting thriller that continues to be unsolved regardless of years of scrutiny and worldwide curiosity.

The college students had been visiting the southwestern metropolis of Iguala from a instructor’s school in Ayotzinapa when their buses have been intercepted by native police and the federal army forces in September 2014.

Exactly what occurred after that — and why — stays unknown. However, survivors from the unique group of 100 college students stated their buses had been stopped and fired on by armed cops and troopers. Bullet-riddled buses have been later discovered within the metropolis’s streets, with shattered home windows and blood.

Some 43 college students subsequently disappeared. A authorities report final week referred to the incident as a “state crime”, based mostly on hundreds of paperwork, textual content messages, telephone information, testimonies and different types of proof. Jesus Murillo Karam , the previous lawyer basic of Mexico, was arrested a day after the report got here to gentle — and accused by the prosecutor’s workplace of being a suspect in “the crimes of forced disappearance, torture and against the administration of justice.” He had led the state’s investigation into the disappearances of the scholars however was criticized by then-President Enrique Peña Nieto for his lack of transparency dealing with the matter. The mother and father of the 43 welcomed his arrest. “Today, the judge who processes the case agrees with us. Murillo Karam conducted a dubious, irregular investigation, plagued with torture, manipulation, and fabrication of evidence, thus constructing a lie that prevented us from knowing the whereabouts of our children,” the mother and father’ joint assertion stated. “We cannot give up the fight until we have full proof of their whereabouts. It will be painful for our families to learn of their fate, especially if it’s lifeless, but if they give us scientific and definite proof, we will go home to mourn them. To date, we don’t have this evidence. Therefore, our demands and fight continue.”

CNNE’s Fidel Gutierrez contributed to reporting.





