Parents of girl, 4, found in bushes charged with abuse, neglect and abandonment | News24

Members of Eastern Cape SAPS discovered the lacking four-year-old within the bushes.

Police within the Eastern Cape have charged the dad and mom of a four-year-old woman with baby abuse, neglect and abandonment.

The kid’s household reported her lacking to the Aberdeen police on Tuesday, prompting residents to affix Gqeberha legislation enforcement and the Cradock K9 Search and Rescue Unit of their seek for the younger woman.

Residents discovered her unhurt at a bush close to the N9.

READ | Woman found dead next to crying, unharmed baby among bushes

Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli mentioned she required medical consideration, though he wouldn’t go into element.

He mentioned her dad and mom, aged 37 and 39, have been charged on Thursday and later launched on warning.

The case was postponed to 22 September.