Parents react to Oxford’s new safety policies after school shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Students at Oxford High School return to highschool Thursday for his or her first day of faculty since final 12 months’s lethal taking pictures.

The district mentioned new security insurance policies which might be getting blended evaluations from mother and father. Two mother and father, whom we spoke to, nonetheless have issues about faculty security regardless of new insurance policies. They additionally stated it is going to be eerie for his or her youngsters to stroll by the varsity doorways once more.

Mark Gillim has a 15-year-old who attends Oxford High.

“The people I talked to, the students, my students, they know they’re not safe coming to school,” stated Gillim.

He stated his largest concern is that he nonetheless thinks faculty employees and officers will ignore the purple flags of a troubled and probably harmful scholar.

“Because we had all the red flags. And if the adults in the room didn’t act like adults, then it doesn’t matter what other layers we put in place. If we don’t fix the policy problems and the leadership and the culture in this administration team that allowed this to happen, then we should expect it to happen again,” stated Gillim.

At the time of the taking pictures, the Oxford School Board already had a board coverage known as 8400, which required “reporting to the superintendent or principal specific types of threats depending on the severity.”

Administrative guideline 8410b would set off a “threat assessment” for issues akin to:

“Fighting, Severe destruction of property, Rage, Detailed threat of lethal violence” and extra.

But now, the varsity board unveiled Administrative Guideline 8410a, which is geared toward on the lookout for early warning indicators that can now set off a “threat assessment” for issues that will have beforehand gone missed akin to:

“Expression of violence in writing and drawings, uncontrolled anger, inappropriate access to/possession of firearms, and threat of violence.”

Officials with the varsity stated it is to “cast a wider net.”

Andrea Jones is the mum or dad of an Oxford senior and she or he has a freshman who will likely be getting into as a scholar on the faculty for the very first time. She is anxious in regards to the ongoing trauma attending can have on her each of her youngsters.

“How could you walk into this building and not think about what took place here? I don’t think anybody could do that. And so that’s going to be a challenge,” stated Jones. “We additionally have not reached the purpose the place it is change into actual that he has to change into right here.