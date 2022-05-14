Parents sue their son and daughter-in-law, demanding a grandchild or $675,000

toggle caption KK Productions by way of AP

NEW DELHI — A retired Indian couple is suing their son and daughter-in-law, demanding that they produce a grandchild inside a yr or pay them 50 million rupees ($675,000).

Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired authorities officer, stated it was an emotional and delicate situation for him and his spouse, Sadhana Prasad, they usually can not wait any longer. His son, a pilot, was married six years in the past.

“We want a grandson or a granddaughter within a year or compensation, because I have spent my life’s earnings on my son’s education,” Prasad instructed reporters on Thursday.

Prasad stated he spent 3.5 million rupees ($47,300) for his son’s pilot coaching within the United States.

“The main issue is that at this age we need a grandchild, but these people (my son and daughter-in-law) have an attitude that they don’t think about us,” Prasad said.

“We received him married within the hope we’d have the pleasure of changing into grandparents. It has been six years since their marriage,” Prasad said. “It feels as if regardless of having all the pieces we now have nothing.”

The courtroom accepted their petition and scheduled it for a listening to on Monday in Haridwar, a metropolis in northern Uttarakhand state, media studies stated.

The son and daughter-in-law couldn’t be reached for remark.

Prasad stated he and his spouse love youngsters.

“We are not getting love and affection from where we want it the most,” he stated. “I feel very unlucky.”