Parents To Donate Body Of Student Killed In Ukraine, Village Pays Tribute

The Chief Minister paid his respects and laid a wreath on the physique at Bengaluru airport.

Bengaluru:

The physique of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, the Indian scholar who was killed throughout shelling in Ukraine, arrived at the moment in India. It has reached his native village Chalagere in Karnataka’s Haveri district. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai additionally reached the village amid heavy police presence. The Chief Minister had earlier paid his respects and laid a wreath on the physique when it arrived at Bengaluru airport this morning.

The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling on March 1.

Naveen’s body has been kept for public viewing where locals paid their last respects. It will be taken out for a procession in his village at around 1 pm. The parents have decided to donate the body to SS medical college in Davanagere district of Karnataka at around 4 pm.

“My son wished to attain one thing within the medical discipline, that did not occur. At least his physique can be utilized by different medical college students for research. That’s why, we at house, have determined to donate his physique for medical analysis,” Shankarappa, Naveen’s father had said earlier.

There’s heavy police presence outside Naveen’s house and the road leading to it has been barricaded. Arrangements for people to pay their last respects are being made at moment.

A total of 208 police personnel have been deployed in view of the Chief Minister’s arrival, and also to ensure smooth movement of people entering and exiting Naveen Shekarappa’s house.

Russia had said that it will investigate Naveen’s death after Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla claimed that the circumstances of his death are not absolutely clear.

“Russia will do all the pieces it presumably can to make sure the protection of Indian residents within the areas of intense battle… and a correct investigation of this unlucky incident,” Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov had said at a media briefing a day after the tragedy.