Parineeti Chopra sings sister Priyanka Chopra’s song ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’ with Neha Bhasin on Hunarbaaz, watch video : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Actress Parineeti Chopra had a duet with singer Neha Bhasin on the present Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan. They obtained a standing ovation from Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty for the tune.

They sang ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’ from the film Fashion which is initially sung Neha Bhasin and singer Mohit Chauhan. The tune consists by Salim-Sulaiman and written by Irfan Siddiqui.

She took to her Instagram and shared the promo with a caption that talked about how l a lot she loves singing and the way it’s like meditation for her. It learn, “Aaaah me and singing. My meditation .. ???? So much fun doing what I love the most! And this time with you @nehabhasin4u. We should do this more often! ???? @colorstv.”

The Ishaqzaade actor at the moment co-judges the truth present with Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. They confirmed nice appreciation for her and Neha Bhasin for his or her efficiency with a standing ovation and a number of other compliments.

On work entrance, Parineeti Chopra will subsequent star in Sooraj Barjatya’s Unchaai with Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher.

