Paris’ Eiffel Tower Lights Up In National Colours Of Ukraine

The Eiffel Tower lit up on Friday within the nationwide blue-and-yellow colors of Ukraine, on the request of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo which Hidalgo mentioned was to precise solidarity with the folks of Ukraine within the wake of Russia’s assault.

Russian missiles pounded Kyiv, households cowered in shelters and authorities informed folks to arrange petrol bombs to defend their capital, as Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the Ukrainian navy to grab energy and make peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken to each U.S. President Joe Biden and Putin in attempting to de-escalate the Ukraine disaster.

