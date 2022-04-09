Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum ‘would love to have twins’

Paris Hilton can’t wait to turn into a mother with husband Carter Reum.

“I love being married,” she enthused on a current episode of Nikki and Brie Bella’s “The Bellas” podcast. “I just feel like I finally found my perfect match and I just feel so safe. I finally have my home and I just can’t wait to start a family and have kids.”

The actuality star added that the couple has “been talking about kids since the beginning — since the first couple, like, months of dating,” and that they “would love to have twins.”

“I think that would be amazing,” she stated earlier than noting that they want “three or four” kids total.

“I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens happens,” Hilton revealed “But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls.”

“The Stars Are Blind” singer, 41, wed the businessman, 41, final November in a splashy ceremony at her late grandfather Barron’s Bel-Air property.

Hilton and Carter Reum received married in California in November 2021. Peacock

Last 12 months the “Paris in Love” star opened as much as Mara Schiavocampo on “The Trend Reporter with Mara” podcast about undergoing IVF treatment in a bid to get pregnant.

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. Kim [Kardashian] is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it,” she stated.

Reum is already a father.

Page Six exclusively reported that he has a love child, named Evie, whom he has solely seen as soon as since she was born 10 years in the past.

Reum is already a father to a 10-year-old woman. Getty Images for The Recording A

The woman’s mother is Laura Bellizzi, a actuality star who appeared on the VH1 present “Secrets of Aspen” and briefly dated actor Mel Gibson. A local of Chicago, as is Reum, she lives in California with the kid.

Bellizzi extended an “open invitation” to Hilton and Reum to turn into concerned within the younger woman’s life.

“The more people [who] proactively love Evie, the better,’’ she told Page Six in a statement. “Nothing compensates for the lack of both parents.”