Paris, poison and a pack of lies: Melissa Caddick’s web of deceit

When confronted about her affair, Caddick cleaned out their joint checking account and returned instantly to Sydney with their younger son, a number of mates and kinfolk have instructed the podcast Liar Liar: Melissa Caddick and the Missing Millions. Anthony Koletti and Melissa Caddick chatting with company on their marriage ceremony day on New Year’s Eve, 2013. She then set about systematically destroying her husband, attributing her personal character traits to him. Melissa Caddick maintained her ex-husband was a controlling narcissist and a con artist, who had been caught dishonest on her. Her buddy Kate Horn instructed the podcast, Melissa tried to “poison everyone’s minds against Tony by saying how terrible he was and abusive and threatening.” She has since realized none of these issues was true, Horn mentioned. A relative revealed that Melissa’s lied to her prolonged household, saying she had “escaped” from the UK “because Tony was abusing her”.

Melissa Caddick on the quilt of IFA journal. Not lengthy after Caddick arrived again in Sydney in 2012, her buddy Kate Horn turned her first sufferer. Caddick quickly ensnared quite a lot of others. Instead of investing their cash, Caddick used their funds to lease a five-bedroom status property in Rose Bay. She later acquired her personal home and an residence for her dad and mom. The stolen funds had been additionally splashed out on couture garments and jewelry price thousands and thousands of {dollars}. She purchased her second husband a $390,000 sports activities automobile and took him on lavish holidays. A decade earlier, Melissa Caddick had been featured on the quilt of the commerce journal IFA (Independent Financial Adviser.) Resplendent in her well-known pink jacket with brilliant pink lipstick to match, the headline learn: “A Wise Choice: Australia’s best planning practice.”

But inside a 12 months, Caddick had fallen out with Wise Financial over quite a few points together with their refusal to let her supply share-trading recommendation to her shoppers. She later manufactured a collection of lies about her 2004 departure from Wise to elucidate how a easy monetary adviser with solely a handful of chosen shoppers might be dwelling such a breathtakingly extravagant way of life. Caddick instructed Cheryl Kraft Reid she’d made $86 million from a superannuation program she had developed whereas at Wise Financial after which offered to the large trade funds. Another individual was instructed Melissa had acquired an enormous payout after suing her former companions at Wise for sexual harassment. This was additionally unfaithful.

Loading Someone else was shocked when Melissa boasted that she’d grow to be wealthy by ripping off the aged proprietor of Wise, snatching the enterprise from him for a music. However, Caddick’s worker, who was additionally a sufferer, may need been capable of catch Melissa out as she had labored along with her at Wise. Caddick instructed her she’d made a fortune from Bitcoin. Interestingly, whereas she was nonetheless at Wise, Caddick had spelled out the best way to catch somebody similar to her. In 2004 Caddick set out her eight “golden rules” for locating the fitting monetary adviser. “Like any profession, financial planning has unscrupulous operators,” she mentioned.