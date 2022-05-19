Park outdoors: Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is asking the homeowners of 350,000 automobiles in to take them to sellers for repairs in three remembers, together with about 39,000 that needs to be parked outdoor as a result of the engines can catch fireplace.

Ford says in U.S. authorities paperwork posted Thursday that it would not know what’s inflicting fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

But the corporate says fires can occur even whereas the engines are off. Ford has studies of 16 fires below the hood, 14 in rental firm automobiles. One individual was burned. It’s recommending that the SUVs be parked outdoor and away from buildings. So far it hasn’t developed a restore for the fires, which seem to begin in the back of the engine compartment on the passenger aspect.

Of the 16 fires, 12 occurred whereas the SUV engines have been turned off, Ford mentioned in a ready assertion. The firm says it has no studies of fires extending to any buildings.

Ford says it’s not instructing homeowners to cease driving the SUVs, though those that won’t be capable to comply with the park outdoor directions ought to contact their supplier or the corporate.

Ford says it’s treating the recall urgently and can use apps and mail to inform prospects as quickly because it develops a listing of car homeowners and addresses.

“We are working around the clock to determine the root cause of this issue and subsequent remedy so that customers can continue to enjoy using their vehicles,” Jeffrey Marentic, basic supervisor of Ford passenger automobiles, mentioned in an announcement.

Ford started investigating fireplace studies on March 24. It says the fires look like restricted to SUVs constructed from Dec. 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. The firm says it has no fireplace studies from automobiles constructed earlier than or after these dates.

The automaker is also recalling about 310,000 heavy-duty vehicles as a result of the motive force’s air bag could not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers sure 2016 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 vehicles. Dust can get into the air bag wiring within the steering wheel, disconnecting the electrical energy. Dealers will substitute steering wheel wiring. Owners can be notified by mail beginning July 5.

And the corporate is recalling 464 electrical Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021. A software program drawback could cause unintended acceleration, deceleration or a lack of drive energy in all-wheel-drive automobiles.

Ford says in paperwork posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the powertrain management laptop could not detect a software program error.

The drawback can be mounted by sellers or by a web based software program replace. Owners can be notified by letter round May 30.