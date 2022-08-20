Park rangers find body of teenager who drowned during KZN school trip | News24

The physique of a 16-year-old boy who drowned throughout a faculty journey has been discovered on rocks north of St Lucia.

The physique of a 16-year-old boy who drowned throughout a faculty journey was discovered on rocks at First Rocks on the shoreline north of St Lucia in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The teenager went lacking within the surf at Jabula seaside, St Lucia, on Thursday.

Teachers and carers raised the alarm.

According to National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) St Lucia station commander Jan Hoffman, the boy is believed to have been caught in rip currents earlier than disappearing beneath the floor whereas wading within the water throughout a neighborhood college outing.

Rescue groups instantly jumped into motion.

“NSRI crew and park rangers conducted shoreline search efforts, including spotters positioned high up on elevated dunes, while the sea rescue craft conducted a sea search,” mentioned Hoffman.

He mentioned additionally they alerted police and its search and rescue unit.

Despite the intensive search, no signal of {the teenager} was discovered.

On Friday, iSimangaliso Wetland Park rangers discovered the physique of {the teenager} throughout their search.

The NSRI St Lucia, Government Health Forensic Pathology Services and police have been notified in regards to the discovery.

“NSRI rescue swimmers recovered the body from rocks on the shoreline,” Hoffman mentioned.

Police have opened an inquest docket.