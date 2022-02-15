Parliament celebrates 20th anniversary of the Euro

This yr marks the twentieth anniversary of the introduction of Euro banknotes and cash. On January 1, 2002, Europeans in 12 international locations woke as much as a world wherein they’d to make use of a brand new foreign money. The money changeover was the most important foreign money change in historical past.

More than 20 years later the Euro has turn out to be one of many strongest currencies on the planet. It is utilized by 19 of the 27 EU member international locations and greater than 340 million Europeans.

“The euro has made the lives of Europeans simpler and produced tangible economic benefits,” ECB President Christine Lagarde. “It has allowed trade to flourish, supported the free movement of people, goods and services and allowed citizens to work, study and travel in 19 member states without having to exchange currency. It has united us across borders, languages and cultures. Sharing a currency is more than simply using the same means of payment; it is being part of a common endeavor.”

However, euro-related innovation has not stopped there. Lagarde provided some perception into the Digital Euro that they’re engaged on, in addition to a safer and relatable redesign of the Euro banknotes.

