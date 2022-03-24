Parliament distances itself from resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine | News24

The South African parliamentary delegation to the 144th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

South Africa has distanced itself from a decision condemning Russia’s use of power towards Ukraine.

South Africa’s delegation to the Inter-Parliamentary Union was certainly one of 9 nations to reject the movement.

The info do not matter, stated certainly one of South Africa’s delegates, EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu.

Russian President Vladimir Putin can proceed to depend on South Africa as one of many few nations refusing to sentence his lethal invasion of Ukraine.

In the newest occasion, a delegation from the South African Parliament on Wednesday distanced itself from a world decision stating that “the ongoing Russian use of force against Ukraine is a violation of the Charter of the United Nations, including the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), at its Assembly in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, adopted a decision for the peaceable decision of the struggle in Ukraine, respecting worldwide legislation, the Charter of the United Nations and territorial integrity.

The decision notes with concern that the struggle in Ukraine threatens international safety, with potential international financial uncertainties sooner or later.

It calls on all IPU Member Parliaments to help efforts to deescalate tensions, reads an announcement from the IPU.

It appeals to MPs from the Russian Federation and Ukraine, each IPU Members, “to promote initiatives to cease hostilities and resolve differences through peaceful, diplomatic means”.

A firefighter extinguishes a burning home hit by Russian Grad rockets in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district, on March 22, 2022.

The decision notes that, “on 24 February 2022, the Russian Federation launched a full-scale military attack invading the sovereign nation of Ukraine and its people”.

It additional expresses grave concern about “the threat to global peace and security posed by the decision to order Russian nuclear forces onto a special regime of operation and a ‘high alert’ level of readiness, and noting the urgency for the Russian Federation to withdraw this threat and refrain from making such threats”.

The decision additionally notes that “the Russian Federation has committed an act of aggression that may constitute a violation of a fundamental rule of international law”.

According to the IPU, the decision is robust in inserting the IPU as a possible platform for peace by way of mechanisms resembling a devoted activity power made up of parliamentarians representing the totally different geopolitical teams on the IPU.

It additionally calls on IPU Member Parliaments to facilitate humanitarian help to these fleeing this struggle; and for the complete and equal participation of girls within the peace dialogues between parliamentarians of each nations.

South Africa joined Bahrain, Belarus, China, Iran, the Syrian Arab Republic, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe in expressing their reservations concerning the decision.

A complete of 178 nations’ parliaments are represented on the IPU. Russia boycotted this meeting after the IPU condemned its invasion of Ukraine in a strongly-worded assertion.

The IPU meeting will conclude on Thursday, when it would undertake resolutions.The South African Parliament delegation to the IPU consists of Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, NCOP deputy chairperson Sylvia Lucas, National Assembly House chairperson Cedric Frolick, ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude, ANC MP Fikile Masiko, DA MP Annelie Lotriet, and EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu.

Shivambu objected on the South African delegation’s behalf as a result of they have been involved that sure clauses of the decision would jeopardise the IPU’s function and obligation as an neutral mediator for a peaceable resolution to the battle. He stated:

There are sure objectionable statements which can be made within the decision. It does not matter whether or not they’re factually true or not.

“What is of matter is the fact that they are objectionable and will weaken the integrity of the IPU in mediating on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” stated Shivambu, who not too long ago expressed his support for Russia in a debate in the National Assembly.

“To wholly say that the Russian Federation is using artillery and missiles to destroy civilians populations, it is using missiles to destroy medical units and personnel, will not be an adequate basis for a mediation.”

He stated the Russian Federation would specific a view that the IPU had already handed judgment on its actions.

“We cannot be forced to be part of a master narrative that reinforces the views of certain countries, particularly in Western Europe and the United States of America.”

According to an announcement from Parliament, Mapisa-Nqakula and different audio system, by way of the General Assembly Secretariat, expressed a proper objection to the characterisation of the choice reached on the decision as consensus.

“We have stated from the onset that this resolution is divisive, condemnatory, accusatory and may further inflame tensions and escalate an already worsening situation. We have expressed objection to certain parts of this resolution, and therefore, this must be recorded; there was no consensus,” stated Mapisa-Nqakula.

“Parliament continues to be concerned about the conflict, which threatens global peace, security and economy, and has called for the immediate cessation of hostilities through dialogue, mediation and negotiations,” reads Parliament’s assertion.

