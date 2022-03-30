Parliament fails to elect Iraq president for third time

Iraqi lawmakers Wednesday failed for a 3rd time to elect a brand new nationwide president, for lack of a quorum, officers stated, prolonging the political paralysis within the war-scarred nation.

“The assembly adjourned its session until further notice,” the parliament’s press service stated with out giving a brand new date.

A parliamentary supply instructed AFP that solely 178 out of 329 lawmakers had been current, far in need of the two-thirds quorum required for the vote.

