Parliament fails to elect Iraq president for third time
Iraqi lawmakers Wednesday failed for a 3rd time to elect a brand new nationwide president, for lack of a quorum, officers stated, prolonging the political paralysis within the war-scarred nation.
“The assembly adjourned its session until further notice,” the parliament’s press service stated with out giving a brand new date.
Advertisement
A parliamentary supply instructed AFP that solely 178 out of 329 lawmakers had been current, far in need of the two-thirds quorum required for the vote.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read extra:
Iraq’s Kurds face Iranian resistance to energy development: PM
US grants Iraq another sanctions waiver to import electricity from Iran
Iran struck Iraq target over gas talks involving Israel: Officials