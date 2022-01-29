Parliament fire accused Zandile Mafe plans to sue the state for wrongful arrest | News24

Parliament arson-accused Zandile Mafe mentioned he was mates with the late AWB chief Eugene Terre’Blanche.

He additionally needs Janusz Walus launched from jail, the place he’s serving time for the homicide of SACP chief Chris Hani.

And he demanded that the State of the Nation Address be cancelled.

Parliament arson-accused Zandile Mafe says he intends to sue the state for wrongful arrest.

Mafe, throughout his bail utility within the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday, strenuously denied beginning the hearth which destroyed the National Assembly and elements of the Old Assembly.

“I am not guilty,” he mentioned.

Mafe flatly refused to enter particulars of what had occurred at Parliament involving him, to the frustration of prosecutor Mervyn Menigo.

Mafe was taken by way of his affidavit, which argues for his launch on bail, by which mentioned he had been woken up on 2 January and arrested whereas the hearth raged.

He was requested to verify that he was taken away by police and to verify the title of investigating officer, a Colonel Theron.

Other than saying that he referred to as him “Oubaas Theron”, Mafe once more refused to elaborate on something till his matter goes to trial.

Earlier within the day, he mentioned he simply wished to be again house to observe his DSTV. He advised the courtroom that the federal government should give him a grant as a result of there was no likelihood of him getting a job now that he’s so well-known.

His advocate, Dali Mpofu, additionally addressed the matter of his stutter, which Mafe mentioned he has had since a being younger boy.

Mpofu requested if this in any method meant he had a psychological incapacity.

Mafe responded that he may learn nicely and, though he had a stutter, there was nothing improper together with his psychological well being.

During proceedings, Mafe claimed he was mates with the late AWB chief Eugene Terre’Blanche in Ventersdorp. After confirming he was born in Mahikeng within the North West, he was requested by Menigo whether or not he had ever been to Ventersdorp, which Mafe himself then described because the place the place Afrikaners farmed.

Mafe then talked about Terre’Blanche, after which Menigo requested if he knew Terre’Blanche.

“Yes, when he was alive,” he answered. “He was my friend.”

Terre’Blanche, a white supremacist who led the Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweging, was murdered in 2010.

The courtroom heard that Mafe had additionally written a observe at a library in Bellville calling for Janusz Walus’s launch. Walus is in jail for killing ANC and SACP chief Chris Hani on 10 April 1993.

“The reason is because he has been in custody for 27 years,” Mafe mentioned when requested about it.

“I requested that he be released on 11 February – the date that Mr Nelson Mandela was released,” he mentioned.

“Because he has served the same duration in custody as Mr Nelson Mandela. That justice also be served to him,” Mafe mentioned by way of an interpreter.

He additionally needs subsequent month’s this State of the Nation Address to be cancelled.

The courtroom heard earlier that Mafe’s life has been a continuing battle to help himself.

He was born in Mahikeng and, after leaving faculty, caught a prepare to Johannesburg to search for work.

He mentioned he could not discover something and tried in Pretoria, Pietermaritzburg and Gqeberha, earlier than lastly getting a job as a baker at Albany in Cape Town.

He misplaced that job on 14 February 2018 and since then he had earned between R800 to R900 a month serving to carry groceries at Pick n Pay and Shoprite.

On month, this might go as much as R1 000 a month. His finances was tight, with R450 instantly going to lease for his shack in Khayelitsha.

Mafe paid R21 to get into the Cape Town CBD and, if he could not get the following R21 collectively, he would sleep on pavements, like close to the City Hall.

With what was left, he would purchase rice, flour and tea. He at all times put aside R100 a month for his DStv.

Hunger strike

He mentioned he would ensure he returned each few days to his shack in Site B, to test that nothing had occurred to his fridge, his queen-sized mattress and his DStv.

He defined that he went on a starvation strike, partly as a result of he could not seek the advice of his attorneys and since he was unlawfully despatched to Valkenberg Hospital.

He had refused to eat as a result of the federal government did not care about him when he was out of jail and struggling.

“When I was outside, I would roam around looking for food,” he mentioned, including that now out of the blue the federal government wished to present him meals.

Mafe came to visit as clear and decided. When requested if he had ever been recognized with a psychological sickness, he mentioned: “Never.”

The courtroom heard that he was multi-lingual, talking isiXhosa, Setswana, English and Afrikaans.

Mafe is accused of a variety of crimes, together with arson, following a devastating fireplace that razed the National Assembly constructing close to the courtroom from 2 January.

He was arrested the identical day and later despatched for a psychological analysis on the Valkenberg psychiatric hospital, which he challenged.

He mentioned there was nothing improper with him and his professional bono authorized crew bought the analysis order declared illegal and he was returned to jail.

His earlier bail utility stalled when he contracted Covid-19 and the courtroom was opened on Saturday to listen to his utility.