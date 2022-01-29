Parliament fire: Media granted permission to film Zandile Mafe bail application | News24

Zandile Mafe’s pressing bail software after his arrest for the Parliament hearth started on Saturday.

The media have been granted permission to report on and movie proceedings in court docket.

Mafe denies that he began the fireplace.

Mafe arrived and waited within the dock, standing whereas the Justice of the Peace heard an software for the media to attend proceedings.

Magistrate Michelle Adams granted permission for the media to report on and movie court docket proceedings, with some situations.

“Recording must stop when Mafe’s lawyers consult him in the court,” stated Adams.

As quickly as permission to movie was granted, cameras surrounded the accused, clicking repeatedly whereas court docket officers tried to maintain Covid-19 protocols in place.

Mafe is accused of a variety of crimes, together with arson, following a devastating hearth which began on 2 January, razing the National Assembly constructing close to the court docket.

He was arrested on the identical day and later despatched for a psychological analysis on the Valkenberg psychiatric hospital, which he challenged in court docket.

Mafe argued that there was nothing flawed with him, and his professional bono authorized workforce – which incorporates advocate Dali Mpofu – managed to get the analysis order declared illegal. He was then returned to jail.

His earlier bail software stalled when he contracted Covid-19, however the court docket was opened on Saturday to listen to his software.

The street across the court docket was closed off as standard, however this time it was stuffed with cops anticipating pickets over his arrest.

Just a few blocks away, the City Hall was being ready for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address.

In earlier papers, Mafe acknowledged that he was initially from Mahikeng and had left faculty in Grade 11 to search out work.

After battling to search out steady employment, he had lived in a shack in Khayelitsha or on the pavements round Parliament.

