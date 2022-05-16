Parliament set to back global minimum corporate tax rate 

MEPs are anticipated to again new guidelines for a worldwide minimal company tax fee from 2023 in the course of the plenary session on 18-19 May, Economy.

On 18 May, Parliament will contemplate a report by the economic and monetary affairs committee on guaranteeing a minimal company tax fee for big multinational firms. The directive will apply to firms with a turnover of no less than €750 million a yr.

In December 2021, OECD and G20 members reached an settlement for a complete tax reform to sort out tax challenges raised by the digitalization of the financial system. Shortly after, the European Commission printed its proposal on learn how to transpose the reform into EU legislation.

While the Parliament broadly agrees with the Commission proposals for the implementation timeline, the report MEPs will vote on is asking for a evaluation clause for the edge above which a multinational company could be topic to the minimal tax fee. It additionally need the Commission to evaluate the influence of the laws on creating nations.

“Of course, a compromise is never perfect and nobody will be satisfied with it but it’s a historic agreement […] Above all, we mustn’t hold up what is a historic development,” mentioned report creator Aurore Lalucq (S&D, France), talking at a committee assembly on 20 April.

“We need to continue to focus on ensuring that this agreement sees the light of day as rapidly as possible and that it’s properly implemented,” she mentioned.

MEPs have been calling for worldwide tax reforms since plenty of scandals within the mid-2010s revealed that many multinationals shift income to nations the place they could have few staff and operations, however the place they take pleasure in preferential tax therapy.

A extensively used instance is the numerous digital firms which have enterprise fashions the place they create worth via interplay between their enterprise and shoppers in locations the place they haven’t any or insignificant bodily presence. In follow, multinationals that pay much less tax do that on the expense of nations struggling to fund funding or social advantages.

Preventing profit-shifting practices

The Commission proposed a fair taxation of the digital economy package deal in 2018, however the lack of a worldwide settlement and disagreement within the Council meant that some EU nations designed their very own nationwide digital taxes, giving rise to commerce tensions.

The OECD settlement is a two-pillar answer to this fragmentation. The first pillar is on a unified strategy on taxation rights regarding the largest and most worthwhile multinationals. The second one introduces a minimal company tax fee at 15% to mitigate the practices of profit-shifting to jurisdictions with no, or very low, taxation.

The vote in plenary will represent the Parliament’s opinion on the measures wanted to incorporate the settlement on the minimal company tax into EU legislation. The Parliament’s opinion needs to be taken into consideration when the member states within the Council undertake the ultimate textual content by unanimity.

