Parliament should have a secretary by 1 April – Mapisa-Nqakula | News24

Parliament ought to have a brand new secretary by April, Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula stated.

The different empty posts of CFO and head of safety can even be stuffed quickly.

Parliament has been and not using a secretary since June 2017.

It brings to an finish virtually 5 years throughout which Parliament has had an appearing secretary.

Mapisa-Nqakula and Parliament’s administration appeared earlier than the Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament on Friday.

The DA’s deputy chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube, stated she was involved that Parliament has had an appearing secretary for nearly 5 years, whereas there was an appearing chief monetary officer (CFO) and appearing head of safety for a very long time too.

Mapisa-Nqakula stated a panel was appointed final yr.

“We have been seized since the beginning of this year with discussions related to that matter,” she stated.

“I can assure you that we are hard at work to ensure, possibly by 1 April, we have a secretary of Parliament,” Mapisa-Nqakula stated.

She stated it might maybe be useful for the incoming secretary to be concerned within the appointment of a CFO and safety head.

She stated ads had been positioned, and candidates had been shortlisted.

“Of course, I’m aware of the urgency of the matter. A fire broke out, everyone is panicked – we haven’t had a head of security,” Mapisa-Nqakula stated. “But, soon, we will have a head of security and a CFO.”

In October 2020, the identical committee heard that a new secretary would be appointed by the end of that year.

This place has been vacant because the former secretary of Parliament, Gengezi Mgidlana, was positioned on “special leave” in June 2017 after the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) levelled allegations of corruption in opposition to him.

Nehawu had accused Mgidlana of receiving an ex gratia cost of R71 000, irregularly awarding himself a research bursary over junior employees, and following improper procurement processes.

In September 2019, Mgidlana was fired after both houses of Parliament unanimously adopted a motion to this effect.

This was after then-Speaker Thandi Modise and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo, accepted a disciplinary committee suggestion that Mgidlana ought to be summarily dismissed after he was discovered responsible of significant misconduct referring to 4 of the 13 costs in opposition to him.

Penelope “Baby” Tyawa had been appearing within the place since Mgidlana’s suspension.

Parliament has been and not using a safety head for even longer.

Parliament suspended Zelda Holtzman in July 2015, alongside along with her deputy, Motlatsi Mokgatle.

Baby Tyawa has been appearing as secretary of Parliament since 2017. News24 Jan Gerber

In courtroom papers difficult her suspension, Holtzman stated she was suspended after elevating considerations with Mgidlana about his use of official automobiles with blue lights.

She additionally raised considerations about cops being recruited to the Parliamentary Protection Services.

She was ultimately dismissed in October 2017.

