Parole Board Considering Commutating William Allen’s Life Sentence

BOSTON (CBS) — A parole board is now contemplating commuting the sentence of convicted assassin William Allen.

The request to commute Allen’s sentence first got here from Gov. Charlie Baker. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s workplace and members of the sufferer’s household supported the transfer.

Allen has served 27 years in jail for his position within the 1994 homicide of Purvis Bester. His co-defendant stabbed the sufferer to loss of life, however he pleaded responsible to second-degree homicide and was launched in 2011.

“I would do everything in my power to not only be a role model and mentor to my son, but a beacon of light to all of those who have also seen a small glimmer of hope, but are trapped beyond those walls,” Allen stated when the Governor’s Council heard his testimony again in February.

New England Patriots security Devin McCourty was among those advocating for Allen’s launch.