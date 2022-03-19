Parole granted to man who orchestrated Anni Dewani murder | News24

Zola Tongo, the shuttle bus driver who helped orchestrate the homicide of Swedish vacationer Anni Dewani in Cape Town in 2010, has been granted parole.

Tongo’s parole will likely be efficient from 21 June 2022 to six June 2028, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo mentioned.

“The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) can confirm that the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board has placed inmate Zola Tongo on parole,” Nxumalo mentioned.

Dewani was shot useless in Cape Town on 13 November 2010.

Tongo was handed an 18-year sentence on 7 December 2010. Tongo pleaded responsible to kidnapping, theft, homicide and obstruction of justice.

In his plea settlement, Tongo mentioned he was not current when the taking pictures occurred. He accused Dewani’s husband, Shrien, of providing fee to organise her homicide throughout their honeymoon in Cape Town.

Shrien was arrested within the UK, however was later acquitted within the Western Cape High Court as a consequence of contradictory proof. The court discharged him and he returned to the UK a free man.

Tongo, 42, was granted parole in 2020, but it surely was revoked a day earlier than he was imagined to be launched. At the time, no causes for revoking the parole have been offered.

Anni’s uncle Ashok, who runs a memorial web page for her, despatched a message to News24: “This is a shame to the South African justice system. This just confirms that South Africa doesn’t want to reduce crime, rather encourage it. Good police work has gone down the drain. We saw and heard that at the main court hearing, but it seems that this applies even further down.”

