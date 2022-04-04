Parramatta Diocese accused of using school funds to buy church properties
The Parramatta Catholic diocese is below investigation by the NSW authorities over allegations it used college funds to purchase parish properties, a parliamentary listening to has been instructed.
St Madeleine’s Primary School in Kenthurst is prone to shedding authorities funding after an impartial committee beneficial the Education Minister declare that it’s working for revenue because of the purchases.
A parliamentary listening to on Monday was instructed that government director of the Parramatta Archdiocese, Greg Whitby, allegedly purchased two properties to bail out a priest whose parish was in monetary bother.
Chair of the NSW higher home training committee Mark Latham requested Education Department secretary Georgina Harrison for particulars on the standing of the investigation into the diocese.
She agreed it gave the impression to be a critical matter however couldn’t present additional info, saying she didn’t need to disrupt the investigative course of.
The chair of the Non-Government Schools Not-For-Profit Advisory Committee Carolyn Walsh wrote to Mr Whitby on January 24 to inform him it had agreed to advise Education Minister Sarah Mitchell to declare St Madeleine’s Primary School to be working for revenue.
Ms Walsh urged the diocese to resolve the issues as rapidly as potential “to minimise any potential disruption for the school, staff and students”.
The letter stated that in an October 13 assembly, the committee made the choice to “recommend to the minister that the school engaged in for-profit activity and is therefore a for-profit school from 2018 to the present and continues to operate for-profit”.
“There is no evidence that there was any benefit to the school in entering into the transaction,” the letter stated.