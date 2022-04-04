Parramatta Diocese accused of using school funds to buy church properties

The Parramatta Catholic diocese is below investigation by the NSW authorities over allegations it used college funds to purchase parish properties, a parliamentary listening to has been instructed.

St Madeleine’s Primary School in Kenthurst is prone to shedding authorities funding after an impartial committee beneficial the Education Minister declare that it’s working for revenue because of the purchases.

Greg Whitby is the chief director of the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta.

A parliamentary listening to on Monday was instructed that government director of the Parramatta Archdiocese, Greg Whitby, allegedly purchased two properties to bail out a priest whose parish was in monetary bother.

Chair of the NSW higher home training committee Mark Latham requested Education Department secretary Georgina Harrison for particulars on the standing of the investigation into the diocese.