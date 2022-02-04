Parrot finds a way to tease dog, barks at the pooch. Watch

Are you on the lookout for a canine video? Are you on the lookout for a canine video that will make you chortle? Are you on the lookout for a canine video that additionally showcases different animals or birds? If your solutions to the questions are sure, sure, and sure, then here’s a clip that will make you very pleased. This is a video that showcases a parrot teasing a doggo.

The pet video opens to indicate a parrot and a canine standing on a flooring. The canine is seen watching the hen with utmost curiosity. Within moments, the parrot named Peanut, with out trying on the pooch, barks at it. In response, the canine does the identical. The enjoyable, nonetheless, doesn’t finish right here as this alternate between the creatures goes on for the remainder of the video. The video ends with the canine giving up, mendacity on the ground, and pouting.

Take a have a look at the video that will depart you guffawing:

The hilarious incident showcasing the 2 lovable pets occurred in Gauteng, South Africa.

What are your ideas on the video involving the canine and the parrot?