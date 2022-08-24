Part of SA-born billionaire Soon-Shiong’s Cape Town vaccine plant is now for rent | Fin24

Part of a Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing plant in South Africa launched by US biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong and President Cyril Ramaphosa is on the market to lease after a plunge in demand for the pictures.

The facility in Cape Town, introduced in January after the continent had struggled to safe vaccines, is supposed to supply a billion doses a 12 months by 2025.

One of the 2 buildings within the A-grade facility with fashionable places of work and a warehouse is on the market for lease because the homeowners of the campus watch for “their production requirements to scale up,” in keeping with Shane Howe, Broll Property Group’s regional head of commercial broking. The plans are nonetheless within the design section and nothing is being produced but, he stated.

The plant might make use of 400 to 600 individuals and relies on the vaccine Soon-Shiong’s firms are creating being accredited. The buildings have been constructed 10 years in the past for a tobacco firm, and the rental asking worth is R75 web per sq. meter, in keeping with Broll’s assertion.

Calls and an electronic mail to the chief communications officer of Soon-Shiong’s firm Immunity Bio, Sarah Singleton, went unanswered.